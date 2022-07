The first look of The Archies received a lot of backlash from the netizens and was called out for nepotism for casting Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor as the leading ladies in this ensemble film. While fans of Suhana and Khushi were celebrating that finally these two hotties are all set for their Bollywood debut. The internet slammed the makers for casting kids Suhana and Khushi. While the family members of the girls were extremely happy as they took the first step toward their big dream. Shah Rukh Khan to Janhvi Kapoor penned down a long and emotional note for them.

The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends.

Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic . pic.twitter.com/vOtm29V0gP — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 14, 2022

Multiverse Of Nepotism. ? — $? (@Sonukum21424448) May 14, 2022

Casting director Nandita Shrikent reacts to the nepotism debate that started after the first look of the film

And now the casting director of the film Nandita Shrikent spoke about the real reason why Shah Rukh Khan 's daughter Suhana and 's daughter Khushi are part of this film. Reacting to the backlash the first look of the film received due to having star kids, she said to Quint, " Any industry you look at, the next generation takes over. If someone fits the role, they deserve the opportunity. Because they fit the role. It’s not like we’ve just gone and cast someone because they’re a star kid. Each one is very specifically super-perfect for the role they’ve been cast in. And we tested many people for the roles."