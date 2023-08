Get ready to meet the favourite group of teenagers from Riverdale in a musical called The Archies. The fun bunch of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, Dilton and others are all set to take you to the made-up town of Riverdale on December 7, 2023. The story is about friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion, seen through the eyes of a special Anglo-Indian community. Also Read - Dream Girl 2 Exclusive: Ananya Panday wants to steal THIS from Suhana Khan; Ayushmann Khurrana envies Ranbir Kapoor for Rockstar

These star kids to make Bollywood debut with The Archies

These star kids to make Bollywood debut with The Archies

The Archies, a film directed by Zoya Akhtar, is going to star many Bollywood star kids, and most importantly, this will be their debut film. And the wait is now finally over. The film is going to be on screen soon. Fans are excited for this musical from the 1960s.

In this Indian version of the popular comics, Suhana Khan will be Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda will play the talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor will play Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja will be the always-hungry Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina will be the heartthrob Reggie Mantle, and Yuvraj Menda will be Dilton Doiley.

The Archies reunite to launch the release date

The main cast of The Archies, along with Zoya Akhtar, reunited on a breezy day in Mumbai to make the release date announcement. One look at their bond and you know that this cast has had a great time shooting for the film and that will definitely rub on to the viewers as well.

Check the fun video where The Archies cast has fun and poses on Mumbai streets;

The Archies are taken from this comic

Let us tell you that the film is produced by Archie Comics, the company that makes funny, exciting, and superhero comic books that have a huge fan following around the world. They have characters like Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and more. The characters are also shown on TV shows and even in movies. You can find Archie Comics on social media too.