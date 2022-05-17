's daughter is all set to make her much-awaited Bollywood debut with 's directorial The Archies, which has been adapted from the famous comic series of the same name. As Suhana gears up for the release of her film, her fitness trainer recently went gaga over her sheer display of physical strength during her yoga session. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal to Salman Khan: Can you guess these celebs from their school and college pictures?

Suhana's trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria shared a picture of the 21-year-old nailing the Kakasana or Crow Pose like a professional after only a few classes. She was wearing a black sports bra and cycling shorts.

"Here is the darling @suhanakhan2 doing the #kakasanapose just in a few classes together! The champ she is, shows on the Mat! The sweet, chirpy and Uber cool! Ever so helpful and always ready to try something new! She's one hellova explorer. You're so kind and adorable both on and off screen Suhana❤️ You have a long way to go!! You're going to shine and succeed in leaps and bounds. Love ya," she wrote on Instagram.

Suhana is definitely an internet sensation. Her pictures and videos keep going viral on social media. She is currently a student at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and frequently shares pictures on Instagram with her girlfriends.

Apart from Suhana, The Archies also stars Agastya Nanda, who's the grandson of and , and the late actress and 's younger daughter . In addition, the film will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics.

Set in the 1960s, The Archies is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix. The streaming platform also shared a teaser announcing its cast on Saturday. The video features the cast and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders. It presents a glimpse into the world that Akhtar promises to bring to life for audiences around the world.