Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan finally made her grand debut in Bollywood industry with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'. While she has been garnering rave reviews for her performance in the film, her rumored relationship with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who also made his Bollywood debut with 'The Archies', is also talk of the town. While neither Suhana nor Agastya have ever talked about their 'rumoured relationship', Suhana's recent post about Agastya has proved that there is no smoke without fire.

Suhana misses Agastya aka Archie

King Khan's daughter recently uploaded a picture on Instagram where she mentioned that how she is missing the star cast of 'The Archies'. In the below picture you can see Suhana posing with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and rest of the star cast. The picture is from the premier night of 'The Archies' where the who's who of Bollywood fraternity marked their presence. The newbie captioned the picture as ' “Premiere night' Missing Archie, Dilly and Moose”. Check out the picture below. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan proves he's a doting dad to Suhana Khan as he reacts to her debut with The Archies and the screening video

Suhana and Agastya's love affair

Let us tell you that rumours of Suhana and Agastya dating each other have been floating from past few years. The duo has often been spotted together at various social gatherings. Certainly, the fact that Suhana is Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Agastya Nanda is megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, social media users are always curious to know about every minute detail of Suhana and Agastya's relationship.

'The Archies' Grand Premier Night

'The Archies' premier night which was held recently in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. Celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Jhanvi Kapoor marked their presence. However, it was the entry of Shah Rukh Khan along with his family which stole the entire limelight. While Srk along with wife Gauri and son Aryan and Abram were there to support Suhana, the entire Bachchan family including Jaya, Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya came together to cheer for Agastya Nanda. The film has been appreciated by the Bollywood celebrities and is also getting good reviews by the critics. Apart from Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, 'The Archies' also stars Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles.