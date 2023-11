With so many interesting sessions at IFFI Goa this year, the film festival is definitely looking bigger and better this year. Now we have heard that the Archies team represented by John Goldwater, The CEO and Publisher of Archies Comics, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan l, Founder and CEO of Graphic India and Liquid Comics would be in a conversation with former film critics Rajeev Masand to discuss Archies. The session slated to take place on 21st November is titled ‘The Archies - Made in India’. Also Read - The Archies: Zoya Akhtar slams media for ignoring other cast members in front of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda

The film set to be premiered on Netflix will have Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor. Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda in leading roles.

Zoya Akhtar with 4 films, 3 short stories, 1 web series, 6 Filmfare awards, an Emmy nomination, a NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film, a world premiere at Cannes and Berlin, and India's official entry to the Oscars outlines this Writer, Director, Producer has the unique ability to tell stories that break the conventions make and creating waves globally. Her 5th film, The Archies, is set to release on Netflix on December 7th, 2023

Jon Goldwater is the CEO and Publisher of Archie Comics. Jon has revitalized the brand, bringing it into the modern era and introducing new characters and stories like Kevin Keller, Life With Archie, Afterlife With Archie, and the acclaimed Archie #1. Under his leadership, Archie has not only thrived in traditional comics but also in TV series and Netflix films, engaging both old and new fans.