The Archies by Zoya Akhtar introduces a new bunch of star kids to Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and more are making their debut with Netflix's film The Archies. The teaser of the same recently made it to the internet and fans are quite surprised with it. The Archies is based on the famous comic that has a gang of friends living their interesting lives in Riverdale.

The Archies teaser is out now

The teaser of The Archies takes us back to the good olden days with everything being in retro style. From looks to the feel, everything is retro. The story takes us back to 1864 and it is all about love, heartbreaks, dance and protests. , and all the others look perfect for their parts. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are paired opposite each other in this one. Fans are impressed with the 'wholesome' gang that loves to have fun. The Archies definitely has Entertainment written all over it. Suhana Khan's fashion has especially grabbed a lot of attention. One of the comments on the teaser read, "suhana literally ate 90's fashion and left no crumbs." Another comment on the video read, "extra point for suhana's clothes." Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also make up for the cast.

Check out The Archies teaser below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The first look of The Archies was released at Tudum event in Brazil. Apart from this one, trailer of , starrer Heart of Stone also released.

Talking about The Archies, the film will release on Netflix. The release date of the same has not been revealed as yet by the makers. A few days ago, the first look poster of the film was released and like a doting father, expressed his excitement for the same. He shared the same on social media and wrote, "I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love."