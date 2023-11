Finally, the much-awaited trailer for The Archies is here. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Narang, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda are all going to make their smashing debuts in Zoya Akhtar's film. And the trailer is impressive. Suhana Khan as Veronica is sassy and classy. And her screen presence is intact, and she will keep you hooked on screen. Suhana is winning hearts an how. While Agastya Nanda is a star boy, the way he leads is going to be the next big thing in Bollywood. Khushi Kapoor leaves impressed in bits and pieces. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Nysa Devgn to Janhvi Kapoor: Jaw-dropping transformations of these top 10 star kids will leave you shocked

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Suhana Khan lauded for her acting skills.

Bollywood desperately needs a good actress whose acting skills should be top notch and after going through all the promos and songs of #TheArchies, I think #SuhanaKhan would fulfill those voids. Wait and watch !! pic.twitter.com/1V4WkfQSKb — Hud Hud TIGER (@HudHuddDabangg) November 9, 2023

Suhana Khan chose to go unconventional with her debut, and it looks like the girl has made the right choice. The film will be streaming on Netflix, and the trailer is indeed banging on.

#Netflix has a winner in #TheArchies ! Trailer was pure nostalgia unleashed for those who grew up on Archie comics. #ZoyaAkhtar and #ReemaKagti has got the emotional connect and the ambience pitch perfect. The casting of star kids seems to have worked, with #SuhanaKhan being pick… pic.twitter.com/SK5v1WZonU — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 9, 2023

Karan Johar shared the trailer with a long note praising Zoya Akhtar as a filmmaker, and once again Zoya proved her love for filmmaking. The trailer looks amazing, and every character is seen doing justice. Are you excited to witness the dreamland of The Archies on December 7, 2023?