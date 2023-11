The Archies is coming out on Netflix in December. It stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal aka Dot and Yuvraj Menda. There's a lot of buzz around the same. Firstly, because it is a remake of The Archies and secondly, because it has star kids Suhana, Khushi and Agastya. And recently, Zoya Akhtar, the maker, was asked about the same. The filmmaker has blamed it on the media. Also Read - The Archies star Suhana Khan wishes brother Aryan Khan with an unseen picture on his birthday

Zoya Akhtar gets candid about casting star kids in The Archies

The filmmaker maintains that they chose the best performers for the role. She also adds that she is not debuting but is making her fifth film. She tells the entertainment news portal to look at her body of work and that will tell that she casts keeping in mind what works for the film. Zoya Akhtar adds that she has to balance it out. Given the fact that The Archies was going to be a Netflix film, she had no pressure and could have cast anyone. But she didn't have to do anything for once.

Zoya and Reema blame media for nepotism fiasco

Answering the question about star kids, Zoya shares that there are seven kids on the poster. Netflix and Tiger Baby have put seven kids on The Archies poster. She blames the media for focusing on the star kids and only talking about the three of them, that is Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. She tells the interviewer and the media at large that they are not giving the other four, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja, their attention. "You robbed their moment, that's just heartbreaking to see. You took away their moment, I'm sorry, it's your problem," Zoya adds without mincing her words.

Reema Kagti also chimes in saying that people have come to her and told her about casting the star kids. She would in turn ask them the names of the other four cast members. She asks whether anyone bothered to look at them in the trailer which includes all seven of them. Reema asserts that she and the team are equally excited about them. She adds, "What happened was actually quite sad about the other four and for the three (star-kids)."

The nepotism row is attached to The Archies because Agastya Nanda is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.