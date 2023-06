Director Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, The Archies, has become the talk of the town. Starring a bunch of star kids, including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, The Archies will mark their debut in showbiz. There is much excitement among the audience to watch these fresh faces perform for the first time. But, one just cannot ignore the nepotism debate doing the rounds, with claims that these young debutantes got the opportunity to star in a film because of their backgrounds. Also Read - The Archies new poster: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor are ready to take Bollywood by storm

Zoya Akhtar on launching star kids for The Archies

Addressing the issue, Zoya Akhtar in an interview with Film Companion shared the advice that she gave to The Archies cast. The filmmaker revealed that she knew talks of nepotism would start circulating the moment she launched star kids. Zoya acted as a mentor and prepared them for the negativity and criticism ahead.

Speaking about the training she imparted to the newbies, Zoya said, “At the end of the day, we all grow up. We all grow up wanting to follow our dreams. When you grow up in a house with parents you admire, you just end up doing things they do. It is as simple as that. Who is anyone to say, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that.”

Zoya Akhtar advises The Archies gangs to be a Jedi

When Zoya was asked to share her advice for the star kids, the Dil Dhadakne Do director said that her success mantra for the budding talents was “to roll with the punches.” She focused on working hard, and putting their best foot forward until they become “unstoppable.” Zoya believes that if someone was hard-working, everything else would fall into place.

“You can’t control anything but yourself. You can’t control what people say, think, if they like you or they don’t. You can just control what you put out. So that’s what you should do– focus, be a Jedi,” Zoya told The Archies gang.

The Archies’ teaser released in Brazil

The first teaser of The Archies was recently launched in Brazil’s Sau Paulo at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. The Archies also stars Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Dot in important roles. The film is the screen adaptation of the popular Archies comics. The film will premiere on Netflix soon.