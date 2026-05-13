The Boys Season 5 Episode 7: When and Where to watch Karl Urban-Jack Quaid starrer in India

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 is set to stream on Prime Video in India on May 13 at 12:30 PM IST. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Butcher and The Boys will take on Homelander after the explosive events of Episode 6.

The Boys series is nearing its final episodes which will bring intense action to the story as viewers from all over the world wait to see how Billy Butcher will fight against Homelander. This Emmy-winning series has become one of the most addictive shows watched throughout the world because of its sharp dark humour and extreme violence and unpredictable plot developments which keep viewers guessing. The show attracts a large audience in India because the Hindi-dubbed version lets viewers watch the entire wild ride in their preferred language.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7: When and Where to watch in India?

For those in India waiting for the next dose of chaos, Season 5 Episode 7 of The Boys is all set to drop on Amazon Prime Video on May 13 at 12:30 PM IST. The makers are sticking to the weekly release schedule, dropping one episode every Wednesday to keep the tension alive. The season has eight episodes in total, so the grand finale is expected to land on May 20.

How to watch it in Hindi?

Switching to Hindi audio is simple. Just open the Audio & Subtitles menu while playing the episode and select Hindi. That dubbed version has genuinely helped grow the show’s popularity across the country over the last few seasons.

The excitement for Episode 7 is through the roof after the jaw-dropping end to Episode 6. Homelander becoming practically immortal after taking the V-One serum has made him scarier than ever, leaving fans wondering if Butcher and his crew can even stand a chance now.

What to expect in The Boys Season 5 Episode 7?

According to leaks and fan theories doing the rounds, Episode 7 might see Sister Sage secretly teaming up with The Boys for a dangerous experiment involving Kimiko and Compound V- something that’s likely to go horribly wrong. We can also expect deeper emotional moments for characters like Frenchie and Mother’s Milk. There’s also strong buzz that Soldier Boy could make a comeback, possibly as one of the few who can actually challenge Homelander.

Created by Eric Kripke and based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys stars Karl Urban as Butcher, Jack Quaid, and the brilliant Antony Starr as the terrifying Homelander. With the end so close, the stakes have never been higher.

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