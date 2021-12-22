Fashion and clothing industry has been revolutionizing according to the demands and needs of the consumers. Nowadays, people have become more brand conscious and are shifting their energy in upgrading their wardrobe with fashionable clothing that offers unbelievable levels of excellence and of-course style. Following this emerging trend of hoodies and sweatshirts the clothing brand Sukhiaatma has leveled up their fashion game by introducing their exclusive range of hoodies in this winter season to cater to the fashion demands of the youngsters. The brand has a plethora of options that includes Graphic Printed T-shirts, Pocket Print T-shirts, Basic T-shirts, Full Sleeves T-shirts, Couple T-shirts, Kids T-shirts, and Sweatshirts & Hoodies.

The brand ‘Sukhiaatma’ has been launched under the guidance of the revolutionary founder Amol Piche. Since his teenage days, the young entrepreneur has been inclined towards bringing something extraordinary to the clothing landscape. With his industrious efforts and dedicated mindset, the founder has established his place in the fashion and designing realm. The leader started his clothing business from rock bottom. But with sheer determination and utmost devotion the founder faced all the challenges and brought his firm among the top clothing brands in India. With the uniqueness of designs and leading clothing styles the leader has taken the clothing brand ‘Sukhiaatma’ to the next level.

Many reputed celebrities like Actor & Director Prasad oak, Tejashri Pradhan, Virajas Kulkarni, Sayali Sanjeev, Akshaya Deodhar, Kamaya Punjabi, and Gayatri Datar has picked the brand ‘Sukhiaatma’ for their clothing styles. Big Boss MarathiSeason 3 Contestants have also worn the brand's T-shirt.

With the comfy apparel and the trending designs, Sukhiaatma is offering a high-end shopping experience with services like free and fast shipping. The brand has established its position in the apparel industry and is influencing the Bollywood and Marathi celebrities to pick the brand ‘Sukhiaatma’ as their fashion mentor. ‘Sukhiaatma’ is focusing their energy on launching more exclusive products in the coming years to celebrate their brand motto: “Wear Sukhiaatma, Be Sukhiaatma”.

Amol Piche, the founder of 'Sukhiaatma' says, "Fashion and clothing industry is dominating the entrepreneurial world. More and more people are inclined towards enhancing their wardrobe. I feel that it takes a lot of effort and determination to establish your foothold in the fashion industry. Being a fashion follower I have always been fond of putting my best foot forward and introducing new innovations in the clothing realm that helps in uplifting the personality of the individuals and make them stand out from the crowd".

The brand 'Sukhiaatma' has a wide range of t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, designer coffee mugs, tea coasters, travel mugs, and stickers among many others. The effective design and unique styling is making the brand the most preferred clothing brand among the audience. With the cooperative and determined team, the brand has established its footstep and is making the company a renowned name in the clothing domain.