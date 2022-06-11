The Broken News actress Sonali Bendre opens up on surviving cancer; says, 'After what I've been through...'

Sonali Bendre can currently be seen in the ZEE5 web series, The Broken News. In The Broken News, Sonali Bendre and costar Jaideep Ahlawat are seen as two rival news channel, Amina Quershi and Dipankar Sanyal, different sets of ideals, shepherding their feisty, motley crew of journalists to navigate the rigours of media life as they attempt to uncover reports with a starkly different approach. Now, Sonali Bendre has opened up about her ordeal with cancer and how she proudly owns the changes her body has undergone after surviving the dreaded disease. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif to Shahid Kapoor: List of Bollywood stars who have turned entrepreneurs and established their own brands

Sonali Bendre opens up on The Broken News and surviving cancer

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sonali Bendre said that she wanted a character her age, without it being sad as she feels she's now looking the best she ever has, especially after what she's been through. She now sees beauty in the imperfection and feels that she's earned the lines on her face – the actress thinks they tell a story and she find them very beautiful. In fact, she reminisces how she's always found faces with lines on them to be more attractive because she believes they tell stories, while those without lines strike her as a blank canvas, which doesn't excite her.

The Broken News web series review

Giving The Broken News 3.5 out of 5 stars, BollywoodLife wrote in its review: "The Broken News presents an unexpectedly gripping take on investigative journalism, with the plot drawing us in further as we go, and a big twist at the end truly shaking things up. The production values and technicalities are also pretty sound and the performances are generally very good, not just from Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre, but also the rest of the supporting cast. Some shortcomings notwithstanding, The Broken News on ZEE5 is still a riveting, binge-worthy web series that takes an incisive, topical look at on modern-day journalism in the country."

Shriya Pilgaonkar also stars in ZEE5's The Broken News along with Jaideep and Sonal.