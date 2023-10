After Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is soon going to be seen in a movie called The Buckingham Murders. The new movie is helmed by Hansal Mehta. In the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of Jasmeet Bhamra who is a detective. She has lost her child and has been tasked to investigate the case of a 10-year-old child's murder case that took place in Buckinghamshire. While the film awaits its release on Netflix, The Buckingham Murders opened the JioMami Film Festival 2023 held in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister Karisma Kapoor has shared her review of the film and it is only good. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor reveals Raha Kapoor’s FIRST birthday plans, shares who amongst him and Alia Bhatt is her favourite person

The Buckingham Murders: Karisma Kapoor reviews Kareena Kapoor Khan's film

Taking to her Instagram stories, Karisma Kapoor penned a note for Kareena Kapoor Khan and her film. She wrote that Kareena has delivered a fine performance in the film and the story is quite gripping. She shared a picture and captioned it as, "What a gripping and gut wrenching film, Fabulous performance by the sister who had me in tears and and such excellent performances by every cast member Loved it. Congrats to the entire team#TheBuckingham Murders." Apart from this, she also shared a picture on her Instagram wall with Kareena Kapoor Khan and wrote that she cannot wait for all to see what her sister has achieved with The Buckingham Murders. Karisma called herself Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'biggest cheerleader'. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Ektaa Kapoor and the entire team of The Buckingham Murders was present at the opening ceremony of JioMami Film Festival 2023. Earlier, The Buckingham Murders premiered at 67th BFI London Film Festival.

High expectations from Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan was quite a hit. Her acting chops received a lot of accolades from all corners. She has definitely evolved as an actor and is delivering fine performances one after the other. There are high hopes from The Buckingham Murders too. The release date of the film is not out yet. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.