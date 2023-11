Salman Khan has got a superhit with Tiger 3. The movie has crossed the Rs 450 crores (gross) mark worldwide. Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma got mixed reviews from the audience. Salman Khan has already started his work on a new project which is being produced by Karan Johar. The film will be directed by Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah fame. In an interview with Zoom TV, he revealed the title of the film, The Bull. Salman Khan will be seen in the role of a paramilitary officer in the action film. Fans of Salman Khan are celebrating the announcement on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions below... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's wildcard entry into Salman Khan's show gets cancelled?

Salman Khan's film inspired by Operation Cactus 1988

The movie is inspired by Operation Cactus where India came to the rescue of the Maldives and thwarted a coup. The mission was led by Brigadier Farouk Bulsara along with other officers. They celebrated the Special Forces of India in 2022. Salman Khan is playing a character inspired by him. The superstar has got a crew cut for the role. He has also changed his diet and fitness routine to look more in shape for the part of the officer. He also called out those who burst firecrackers in cinema halls saying it was the most dangerous thing to do. The video from Malegaon had gone viral on social media.

Leading Lady for The Bull?

There were reports that the makers are looking at a leading lady from the South for the movie. The names of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anushka Shetty are doing the rounds. It seems the makers had a detailed discussion with Prabhu about the film. Salman Khan was back as agent Avinash 'Tiger' Singh Rathore in Tiger 3. It is a part of the YRF Spyverse. He also has the biggie Tiger Vs Pathaan in his kitty.