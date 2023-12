Salman Khan and Karan Johar are coming for a movie, which is reported to be titled as The Bull. In the movie, the Tiger 3 superstar will play a role inspired by Sam Bulsara. It is based on Operation Cactus where Indian forces prevented a coup in the Maldives in the 1980s. Vishuvardhaan of Shershaah fame will be directing the movie. This film is Salman Khan's second movie with Dharma Productions. The first one was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai way back in 1998. An old video has resurfaced from Koffee With Karan where the two are discussing how Salman Khan came on board. It has left fans very emotional. Also Read - Salman Khan's reason for kicking Anurag Kashyap out of Tere Naam is hilarious AF [Watch Video]

When Salman Khan believed in Karan Johar

The old video is from Koffee With Karan where the superstar said he always believed in the talent of Karan Johar. He is heard saying that Karan Johar took the role to Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh. However, both the actors refused to take it up. As we know, Aman (Salman Khan) comes into the film only after the interval nor does he get the girl at the end. Not every actor was keen to play second fiddle to Shah Rukh Khan in the film. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan sings Salman Khan's song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain for wife Sshura Khan and it's unmissable [Watch]

Watch the throwback video of Karan Johar and Salman Khan here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood/BlamGlam (@blamglamstories)

Over the years, the character of Aman has got a lot of love. Women find him the ultimate green flag. Many said that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai would not be the film it is, sans Aman. A Shah Rukh Khan fan said that KKHH is incomplete without Salman Khan. Others said that Aman is more loved than Rahul. A netizen wrote, "I felt bad for him at the end too...it was so not right for Aman to give up his bride when he was so perfect." Also Read - Salman Khan, Karan Johar new movie to have it's Mahurat shot on THIS date; here's when filming begins

