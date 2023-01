Popular female producers of Bollywood, Ekta Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor last year announced their new project with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. The project headlined by the leading ladies has been titled ‘The Crew’. Now the latest development around the film is that Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh joins the cast of ‘The Crew’. The highly-anticipated film is touted as a madcap comedy. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia's New Year post grabs eyeballs; fans ask about Vijay Varma after their kissing viral video

Diljit Dosanjh is the new addition to the cast of the film directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The makers made the big announcement of bringing the renowned singer on board to play an important role. Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor took over the headlines when they pulled off the ultimate casting coup for their upcoming film.

Producer Rhea Kapoor is thrilled to have on board considering his discerning eye for quality projects. She says The Crew has always had a special destiny; it's not like any other entertainer. Rhea mentions that she is excited with the cast to deliver an exciting and memorable cinema experience to the audience. 'The Crew' is a comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry. The story is of three airline women who work and hustle with their job to move in life.

Diljit’s entry to The Crew marks his third movie with . With this new addition to the film, the two actors will once again share the screen. The duo has previously appeared together in and Good Newzz. Meanwhile, this will be the second collaboration of Diljit Dosanjh and after .

The Crew is a madcap comedy set to go on floors this year soon. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan the film is bankrolled by and . It is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited & Anil Kapoor Productions.