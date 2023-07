Here's an interesting update on a dull Sunday morning. The release date of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew has been announced. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. While the fans are pretty excited to see three leading and critically acclaimed actresses coming together, the wait for the film is pretty long. The Crew will only release next year in March. The makers have locked March 22, 2024 to release The Crew in theatres. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan clocks 23 years in Bollywood, celebrates by dropping sneak-peek from Hansal Mehta’s film

The Crew cast, storyline and more

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are also a part of the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh have shared screen space in films like Udta Punjab and Good Newws. Both the films were a hit at the box office. It is for the first time that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are going to be seen in a film together. Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun in 2015. The film did not do pretty well at the box office. His second film Firangi also flopped at box office. However, his latest release, Zwigato received thumbs up from the audience and the critics.

Talking about The Crew, the film has been extensively shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. Recently, the team had also flown off to Goa to shoot some portions of the film. The makers are staying tight lipped on the storyline of the film and barely any details are available. But it is reported that the film revolves around three characters associated with airline industry.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film tanked at the box office. Kriti Sanon was seen in Adipurush. We all know the fate it met. Tabu was last seen in Bhoola along with Ajay Devgn. The film did not do wonders at the box office.