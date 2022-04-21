The curious case of Shah Rukh Khan playing hide and seek with the paparazzi

's hide and seek with the paparazzi has been leaving a lot of his fans and followers curious. There have been three back to back clients where King Khan avoided getting clicked by the shutterbugs and many wondered why. Firstly SRK attended in 's wedding party and he managed to reach their residence by putting a black curtain on his car. No papz was able to have his glimpse Also Read - Palak Tiwari to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Actresses who received flak for being 'too skinny'

The second incident was Baba Siddique's Iftar bash where he was forced by the politician to pose for the shutterbugs as he looked extremely disinterested. However later he waited and he even did his signature greetings to them after finishing posing for them.

And now the latest incident is SRK and covered themselves with the black umbrella as they were spotted yesterday at the private airport Now this has left his fans wondering why is SRK avoiding getting clicked. Is it because of 's jail incident? NO? Bollywoodlife got in touch with some insiders in asked the reason behind Shah Rukh Khan playing hide and seek with the paparazzi.

A very well placed insider close to us revealed, " Shah Rukh Kahn has no problem with the paparazzi, however, he doesn't like to get clicked when he is on his personal events. And all the three spotting of the King Khan was personal and not professional. The day SRK will be out for his films promotions, he will happily pose and speak to the media like every actor and star does. But when he is on his personal events, he will avoid to even get clicked and that's his conscious decision always."

The source further adds, " When SRK was back from shooting his film Pathaan from Spain, he didn't cover his face, however, he didn't pose as it was airport and he has never posed on airports barring few incidents". Well, if next time you see King Khan making an appearance for his event, you don't expect him to pose and or even show his face he wants to keep himself away from the constant media glare.