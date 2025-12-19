The Devil Box Office Collection Day 8: Darshan Thoogudeepa’s political thriller shows DIP, earns Rs…

Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa's new film, The Devil, was released in theaters on December 11. The film has now completed its first week at the box office.

Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa's new film, The Devil, was released in theaters on December 11. The film has now completed its first week at the box office. The film had a strong start and earned a significant amount on its opening day. However, it failed to maintain its momentum. After the initial enthusiasm, the collections saw a continuous decline, impacting the film's overall earnings. Despite this, Darshan's fans continue to support the film.

The Devil Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk's report, the film earned approximately Rs 80 lakh on Wednesday, while on Thursday, according to initial estimates, it managed to collect only around Rs 52 lakh. This brings the film's total collection to approximately Rs 25 crore. On Friday, December 19, 2025, the film’s overall Kannada occupancy was recorded at 11.52 percent.

All about The Devil box office collection

Looking at the first week's earnings, the film had a fantastic opening day, collecting Rs 10 crore. On the second day, Friday, the film earned Rs 3.4 crore. Saturday saw a slight improvement, with the film collecting Rs 3.8 crore. Sunday benefited from the weekend, and the film earned approximately Rs 4 crore. Thus, the opening weekend proved to be good for the film.

However, the film's earnings started declining from Monday onwards. On Monday, the film earned Rs 1.45 crore, while on Tuesday, this figure dropped to Rs 1.05 crore. The collections remained quite low on Wednesday and Thursday as well. Combining all these figures, the film's total estimated collection is approximately Rs 25.03 crore.

All about The Devil

The Devil is directed by Prakash Veer. It is a political action thriller film in which Darshan is seen in a double role. The film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Rachana Rai, and Achyuth Kumar in important roles. The story revolves around two characters—Krishna, an innocent dreamer who runs a mess hall and aspires to be a star, and Darshan, a ruthless villain who is the son of a chief minister. Circumstances force Krishna to impersonate Darshan, leading to intense drama and tension in the narrative.

