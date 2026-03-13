The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Meryl Streep leads the charge, Anne Hathaway holds her own; netizens laud Simone Ashley

Tickets are up on sale for The Devil Wears Prada 2, and with that development comes the new trailer for the film.

Get ready! The trailer of the Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway's much-anticipated film The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been unveiled and it helps the viewers get an insight into the lives and careers of their favorite characters Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton. What's even more interesting is the fact that the film brings back some fresh new cast members and some really exciting cameos.

Meryl, Anne & Emily steal the show

The new The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer has been released, and it’s clearly serving major fashion drama. Miranda Priestly is back, leaving no stone unturned in saving her empire. Miranda gets her old intern-turned-fashion-pro Andy Sachs to achieve the goal she has set herself out for. However, it is Emily Charlton, Miranda’s former assistant who could just be holding all the cards. As expected, the film is high on fashion, fun and wit. Miranda ensures all eyes are on her, courtesy her sharp and witty replies. She is still in charge, even when things get tough. It is fun to watch how Miranda still commands the room with her sass and charm.

How have fans reacted to the trailer?

One new actor who has joined the cast that everyone’s talking about is Simone Ashley. She can be seen in a couple of sequences - one where she sits next to Meryl Streep, and looks unfazed. In another sequence, she dons a luxury look. Her character’s name has still not been revealed, but it’s clear that she has an instrumental role to play. One comment read, "Can’t wait to see them back ! AND Simone Ashley !!" Next user posted, "The fashion world just got more powerful with Simone Ashley in it." A few other posts read, "Simone Ashley stepping into that world is inspired casting. She has the presence to hold her own next to Meryl Streep", "OMG, Simone Ashley in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is literally everything I needed today! She's going to slay that role", "Miranda Priestly is back… fashion world better be ready.”

