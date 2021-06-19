The Flying Sikh Milkha Singh passes away at 91 due to Covid-19 complications; Aasif Sheikh, Surbhi Jyoti and others mourn his demise

Milkha Singh had contracted the virus last month. His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh, had succumbed to the virus on June 13. He is survived by a son, ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, and three daughters.