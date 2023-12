After Animal, Japan, The Freelancer The Conclusion has hit the nasty bug of piracy. The Freelancer The Conclusion is the latest web series streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The action thriller web series by Neeraj Pandey has reached its end. Mohit Raina plays the titular role in the web series which is based on the novel A Ticket to Syria. The Freelancer The Conclusion unfortunately has been leaked online for viewers to watch for free. Yes, you read that right.

Check out BollywoodLife on WhatsApp for the latest entertainment news.

The Freelancer The Conclusion leaked online on pirated websites

The Freelancer The Conclusion has fallen prey to the malpractice of piracy. As per the latest report in Latestly, the Disney Plus Hotstar has been affected by piracy and has been made available in HD prints on various pirated websites such as Tamilrockers, Filmywap, OnlineSerieswatches, 123Series, 123Seriesrulz, Filmyzilla and more sites. The Freelancer The Conclusion is made available in 300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online.

BollywoodLife strongly condemns such practices and urges its readers to watch the web series on the official streaming platform only. Piracy is a punishable criminal offence. By leaking movies and web series, the person is putting down months of hard work to waste. 100s of technicians and staff work every single day to bring an entertaining project to the viewers but such practices leave makers dejected.

Trending Now

Watch his video here:

The Freelancer The Conclusion updates

The Freelancer The Conclusion is about Kamath, who takes up the challenging task of rescuing a young girl trapped in Syria. The series is directed by Bhav Dhulia and is full of thrills and action packed sequences. Talking about the cast of The Freelancer The Conclusion includes Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias, and others.

Mohit Raina talks about the challenging scenes in The Freelancer The Conclusion

Mohit Raina talked about the challenges of essaying a drunken scene since he doesn't drink in real life. The actor shares that there's a scene in which he was seen drinking beyond the permissible limit and hence to emote those feelings was a bit challenging. Furthermore, he talked about the climax scene wherein he had to rescue Aliya from Syria. Since he had not met Aliya, conversing with someone on the phone and text was also tricky for him.