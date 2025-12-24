The Great Flood ending explained: Powerful finale of Kim Da-mi-Kwon Eun-sang starrer is about...

Here is the plot and ending of the Korean film The Great Flood explained. Read ahead to know more.

The Indian audience’s obsession with K-Dramas is not a hidden fact. Global streamers such as Netflix have taken an active effort to make K-dramas more accessible to the world, including India. There are several lineups of Korean movies and web series that have captivated the audience. The new K-drama film, The Great Flood, is one such movie. The 1-hour and 48-minute Korean release has been catching attention ever since it was released on 18 September 2025. It stars critically acclaimed actors Kim Da-mi, Kwon Eun-sang, and Park Hae-soo and has received immense praise and viewership from the Indian audiences. If you are yet to watch this science fiction drama, then here’s a brief explanation of the plot and the ending of the movie.

Plot of the Great Flood

The Great Flood is a sci-fi survival thriller that involves the brave mother and her struggle to save her child. The movie involves a woman who works as an AI research expert. The woman has an avid interest in learning how to forecast future occurrences through technology. However, all of this changes as she experiences the worst in her life when she is confronted with a massive tsunami attack in her city, Seoul, in South Korea. The water level rises in the streets in minutes, and buildings are engulfed by water. People run around in an attempt to save their lives by finding ways to exit. The woman, however, concentrates solely on how to save her child. When the accident occurs, she gets enclosed in a high-rise building as the water level continues to rise.

The Great Flood ending explained

The ending part of The Great Flood is very serious and emotional. It is very clear that not only strength is required when it comes to surviving, but choices as well. This is because The Great Flood makes it very clear that God is not the only one responsible for the flood, but also human error as well.

The third and final section ends up involving an important decision for the main character. Instead of going ahead and saving herself, she chooses to help in evacuating the people who are trapped. The decision causes her immense pain, as many major characters die in the process. Nevertheless, her decision saves the community from an even bigger disaster. The government has to deal with the volatility and queries of the people. Eventually, justice is delivered, although it comes quite late. The city begins the slow process of reconstruction, although the pain in people’s hearts has not faded away.

