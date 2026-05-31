The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 3: Jackie Shroff's film earns just THIS much

Read further on The Great Grand Superhero Day 3 box office and why the film is struggling to hit Rs 1 cr.

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 3: Jackie Shroff's film earns just THIS much

The Great Grand Superhero is having a tough time at the box office. Even with Jackie Shroff leading, the movie barely grew on Day 3. The numbers improved a little, but it still couldn’t hit the Rs 1 crore net mark.

Day 3 Early Numbers

By Sunday at noon, early estimates showed the film brought in just Rs 0.05 crore across 265 shows, pushing its total India net to Rs 0.80 crore. The India gross is at Rs 0.95 crore, though final Day 3 numbers are still pending. Saturday looked a bit better than Friday, the film started with Rs 25 lakh net, then doubled to Rs 50 lakh net on Saturday, spread over about 900 shows. That brought the net total to Rs 75 lakh, with the gross around Rs 89 lakh after two days.

Box Office Trend So Far

Even with a 100% jump from Day 1 to Day 2, the movie’s overall performance is weak. The Day 3 morning trend hints that Sunday probably won’t deliver the boost needed to cross the Rs 1 crore net milestone quickly. Plus, the number of screens has dropped from 900 on Saturday to 265 by noon Sunday, so exhibitors don’t seem confident.

Directed by Manish Saini, who’s won a National Award, The Great Grand Superhero banks on emotion. The story follows a kid who meets an alien and suddenly his world turns upside down. The film centers on the bond between grandparents and grandchildren, with Jackie Shroff playing the superhero grandparent and Prateik in another key role.

Why the Film Isn’t Taking Off

But the unique idea hasn’t drawn crowds. Family audiences, who are supposed to be the main target, haven’t really shown up. Weak marketing and strong competition from bigger films aren’t helping. Right now, the film is counting on word of mouth, but unless Sunday evening brings a big turnaround, it’s going to struggle during the week.

As of Sunday noon, The Great Grand Superhero needs a huge evening boost to cross the Rs 1 crore net mark. The next few days will show whether the film can stick around or fade out early. Right now, Jackie Shroff’s heartfelt drama is finding the box office to be a pretty tough crowd.

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