The much-awaited trailer of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming family entertainer film The Great Indian Family was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. The film features an ensemble cast of actors including Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. Ace filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya, who is known for films including the Dhoom film franchise, marks his directorial comeback with this film after a gap of 5 years. The plot of the film revolves around Vicky's character and the madness that kicks off in his family due to some sudden developments.

The Great Indian Family Trailer Review

The trailer of the light-hearted family film features Vicky as Bhajan Kumar aka Ved Vyas Tripathi, who belongs to a Pandit family. Bhajan is a renowned devotional singer who struggles to find love due to his profession. One day, the family receives an anonymous letter stating that Bhajan belongs to a Muslim family. Chaos and madness ensues in the Tripathi household and how the family struggles to cope with the new reality forms the rest of the narrative of the film.

The Great Indian Family Release Date

Also starring Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani, The Great Indian Family will be released in theatres worldwide on September 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film went on to become a super hit at the box office and collected nearly Rs 90 crore in India. The actor will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s biopic drama film Sam Bahadur. Based on the life of Captain Sam Manekshaw, the film is slated for a worldwide release on December 1, 2023 and will clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.