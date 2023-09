Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family was released on September 22, and it got off to a poor start as the film collected only 1.4 crore on its first day at the box office due to Jawan toofan. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is creating records each day, and it is shinning at the box office even on the 17th day of its release. Jawan takes over The Great Indian Family, and it is now estimated that even on weekends the film might not make a mark but will definitely witness better numbers around 2-3 crore. Well, it is also speculated that good word of mouth might increase the numbers, but it is estimated that the lifetime collection of the film might be around 20–25 crore. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Elvish Yadav, Esha Gupta and more celebs seek blessings at Lalbaugh

The Great Indian Family received mixed responses from the critics as well. However, what matters is the box office numbers, and ahead of the release of the film, BL had a candid conversation with the star boy where we quizzed him about box office pressure. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal shares pros and cons of marrying Katrina Kaif, reveals they don't spend enough time together

Vicky got candid like never before and said," Things that are not in my control, I do not take the pressure of them. Of course, box office numbers affect you; if the film performs well, you will be happy, and if it doesn't work, you will feel sad about it. Because if you are emotionally attached to it, your hard work is gone, and a lot of other things. But I do not take the pressure at all, because as the film releases on Friday, it becomes an audience film, and if they like it, the numbers will be good, and if they don't, then the numbers will not be good. " Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reacts to losing National Film Award to Pushpa star Allu Arjun, says ‘I don’t have any...’

Trending Now

The actor further added, "And taking pressure about it won't change anything. If taking pressure will bring good numbers, then I am ready to take as much as it. Having said that, I feel that before Friday, things are in our control, as an actor all I could do is, do a good job and bring about awareness to the film; all that is my job, but after the release, nothing is in my hands."

Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur, and it is also reported that the actor might be seen making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.