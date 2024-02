The Immortal Ashwatthama was one ambitious project of Aditya Dhar. Vicky Kaushal was going to play the leading role and a poster was also launched. However, the movie did not take off despite the announcement. There were a lot of rumours around the actor being replaced and more. Now, Aditya Dhar has finally broken his silence on why The Immortal Ashwatthama could not see the light of the day. Today, he and wife Yami Gautam launched the trailer of upcoming film Article 370. It was at this trailer launch event that Aditya Dhar spoke about The Immortal Ashwatthama and revealed the real reason why it has been put on backburner. Also Read - All India Rank trailer: Vicky Kaushal presents Varun Grover's movie about aspiring IITian; fans say '12th Fail ke baad ek aur blockbuster'

Why did The Immortal Ashwatthama get shelved?

Aditya Dhar stated that the vision the makers have for The Immortal Ashwatthama is too big to work for Indian Cinema. He mentioned that the quality of VFX they plan to bring, nobody has strived for it. Thus, he cannot make the film until the technology required to fulfil the vision becomes affordable in India. He gave an example of James Cameron and his move Avatar. Aditya Dhar said that the Hollywood filmmaker had to wait for years to make The Avatar. Aditya Dhar further added, "I’m, of course, not him, but if we have to achieve excellence, there can’t be any mediocrity. I can’t make it for the heck of it. Even if it takes five years of my prime time, the film has to be brilliant." Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan fans express disappointment as Ranbir Kapoor wins best actor for Animal over Jawan and Pathaan

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar expecting their first child

At the trailer launch event of The Article 370, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam shared a good news with all. They revealed that they are expecting their first child. Yami Gautam flaunted her cute baby bump and the pregnancy glow on her face was quite visible. The couple shared that they are quite excited for this new phase of life. Aditya Dhar said that they are waiting to know whether it is Ganesh or Laxmi coming into their home. Yami Gautam shared her experience of working while pregnant. She called it a 'surreal' experience and also mentioned that all the precautions were taken during the shoot.