There has been a lot of discussion around The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film helmed by Aditya Dhar had a grand announcement with Vicky Kushal playing the lead. But for a long time, the film could not progress and reports had it that the movie is on the verge of shelving. Yesterday, reports emerged that Vicky Kaushal has been replaced by Ranveer Singh in the high-budget film. A lot of theories around Vicky Kaushal being out of the project made it to the headlines. However, now there are new reports emerging that even Ranveer Singh is not a part of the film and rather two South superstars are being considered to be the lead. The names of Allu Arjun and Jr NTR are doing the rounds of the news circuit for The Immortal Ashwatthama.

not replacing in The Immortal Ashwatthama?

A report in Etimes says that Ranveer Singh is out of contention. Jio Studios has come on board to back this film and now the makers are considering either Pushpa 2 star or RRR star Jr NTR to cast in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The report says that their names are on the table and one of them will bag the project. However, there is no confirmation of it as yet. The report also suggests that 's name is also being considered for the film.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is said to be a sci-fi film based on the character of Ashwatthama from . Earlier, the project was backed by Ronnie Screwala, however, post his exit, the film was in a limbo. But then reports emerged that Jio Studios has come onboard to back the film. For more than two years the film has been in the making and it has undergone many monetary and casting changes. Now, it seems that South superstars will be taken onboard for this film.

Allu Arjun and Jr NTR's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy with Pushpa 2. The teaser video of the film was recently released and fans couldn't contain their exitement. On the other hand, RRR star Jr NTR recently announced his NTR30 which will see as the female lead. Its is produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts. Both the films are slated to release next year.