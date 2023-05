The Immortal Ashwatthama was Vicky Kaushal's film, but now the actor's exit has stirred a lot of speculation about all not being well between him and URI director Aditya Dhar, who gave him the biggest hit of his career. And now the latest buzz is that Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun is in official talks with Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for this film. Like they say, every film is destined, and the immoral Ashwatthama was not in Vicky’s fate despite all the manifestations. When Vicky Kaushal’s name was dropped from the film, there were strong reports of Ranveer Singh replacing the Govinda Naam Mera star, but soon that buzz went down, and now that Allu Arjun’s name has been tagged with Immortal Ashwatthama, it has got the Pushpa star fans excited, and they definitely cannot wait for the actor to take the plunge and transform himself into Immortal Ashwatthama from Mahabharata. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna lied about being a vegetarian? Fans furious after she eats a non veg burger in an ad, ‘She is a big time liar’

Vicky Kaushal fans were highly disappointed and lashed out at the makers for destroying Vicky Kaushal's career, as the actor has given his sweat and blood for the preparation of this role. In one of his interviews with PTI, the Sam Bahadur actor expressed being disheartened with the delay and said, "There will be a better time to make that film. More than disheartening, it is the fact that any film should be made at the best time for that film. Every time the film is bigger than me or any individual attached to it, So, we have to choose a time that justifies making that film. So, we are waiting for that time to come".

Clearly, the right time didn't arrive for Vicky Kaushal, but we cannot wait for the star to announce his bang on films that will create stir at the box office once again. Meanwhile Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of him being the lead in Aditya Char's The Immortal Ashwatthama.