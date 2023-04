Aditya Dhar's film The Immortal Ashwatthama is lot in the news. For the past few days, the stories about the cast of the film are making the news. The Immortal Ashwaatthama was to star Vicky Kaushal as the lead. However, reports emerged that he has been replaced by Ranveer Singh. The film that was being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwala has now reportedly been taken over by Jio Studios and the decision was made. But, now comes the twist. A latest report in Etimes suggests that not even Ranveer Singh is going to be the lead but the makers are considering Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun and RRR star Jr NTR for the project. Also Read - The Immortal Ashwatthama: After Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh out too; Allu Arjun or Jr NTR now in the race

and Jr NTR are among the biggest stars from the South film industry. They have received pan-India recognition thanks to their super films like Pushpa and RRR. Now, everyone has eyes on their big Bollywood debut. Will The Immortal Ashwatthama will be the one? No confirmation has come in from the makers over anything.

Well, unless any official confirmation, fans can only wonder and predict. It is a big budget film and makers sure do not want to take any chances. Earlier, there were rumours doing the rounds that the film has been put on backburner and was on the verge of getting shelved. But The Immortal Ashwatthama is indeed happening but it the lead cast is yet to be locked. There were reports suggesting that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is being considered to be the female lead in the film. But even these are just reports and official confirmation is yet to come from the makers. All we can do is wait! Until then, all the stars have some interesting projects to work on like Allu Arjun has Pushpa 2, Jr NTR has NTR30, Prabhas has films like Project K, Salaar and more. Ranveer Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.