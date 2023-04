The Immortal Ashwathhama has been in the news ever since it was announced that Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar would be collaborating on the film after the super success of URI: The Surgical Strike. However, the film was put on hold for some reasons. It led to the rumours of film being shelved but the makers denied the rumours. Recently, it was reportedly that the makers have dropped Vicky Kaushal from The Immortal Ashwatthama. Soon rumours of Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Jr NTR being the primary cast for the Aditya Dhar directorial surfaced. But now the film has been put on the back burner again. Also Read - Is Vicky Kaushal’s cryptic post a hint that he's unaffected by being ousted from The Immortal Ashwatthama?

The Immortal Ashwatthama put on back burner again?

The Immortal Ashwatthama is Aditya Dhar's most ambitious project. And he doesn't want to leave any stone unturned while making the movie. As per the latest updates, the film which was supposed to be headlined by Ranveer Singh after Vicky Kaushal dropped, has been put on hold yet again. Though the names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR and KGF star Yash surfaced as the casting, it was not confirmed. And now the film has been put on hold this time due to budget issues. As per Peepingmoon.com, the Jio Studios did not approve of the budget that the filmmaker wanted for The Immortal Ashwatthama. It is said that Aditya wants to make this project on a massive scale, however, it would require a humongous budget. Also Read - The Immortal Ashwatthama Poll: Netizens pick their choice between Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun and more; you'll be surprised by the results

The Studios felt that for now, putting in such a whopping amount of money was risky given the unpredictable nature of the market. The entertainment news portal quotes an industry insider saying that if things go South after the release of such a massive movie, then the Studio could shut down too. Aditya realised the same and put the film on hold. He has also relieved the crew who had been working on the pre-production work of The Immortal Ashwatthama. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pose with fans at the airport; netizens love their simplicity; say, 'Most favourite couple, So genuine no natak'

The Immortal Ashwatthama suffers a loss of Rs 30 crores already?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, The Jio Studios have shelved the movie for the time being as they felt the recovery for such an ambitious project is not possible. The pre-production work on The Immortal Ashwatthama was going on for about 3 years and a lot of money has already been spent on the movie. The stakeholders were okay to lose Rs 30 crore than investing about Rs 300 to 350 crore in the making.