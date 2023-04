The Immortal Ashwatthama is an ambitious project of director Aditya Dhar. The film has been in the making for a while now. Long ago, the film was announced with Vicky Kaushal as the lead. However, in January reports emerged that The Immortal Ashwatthama backed by Ronnie Screwala is on the verge of shelving and Vicky Kaushal is no more a part of the film. Recently, reports emerged that Ranveer Singh has replaced Vicky Kaushal in the film which is allegedly being backed by Jio Studios. And then, whispers were being heard that not even Ranveer Singh, either Pushpa star Allu Arjun or RRR star Jr NTR will be roped in for the same. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan chooses Siddharth Anand for Krrish 4; superstar filmmaker and actor combos that have got fans and fraternity talking [Check List]

Netizens pick the cast for The Immortal Ashwatthama

So we at BollywoodLife, conducted a poll asking fans for the best choice for The Immortal Ashwatthama and you'll be surprised to know that it is none of the above stars. Netizens voted the most for followed by Jr NTR. They received 37 percent and 19 percent votes respectively. Next in the line is Pushpa 2 star who got 18 percent votes. The original Ashwatthama aka got 8 percent votes followed by KGF 2 star Yash who got 6 percent votes. Surprisingly, got 5 percent votes while got 4 percent votes. has received the lowest numbers as only 3 percent of voters feel that he will do a good job at being Ashwatthama in the film.

Well, clearly, voters do not see either Vicky Kaushal or Ranveer Singh as the lead in Aditya Dhar's film. Allu Arjun and Jr NTR doing have some backing but Hrithik Roshan has a major support. He last appeared in Vikram Vedha which was a remake of a Tamil film. He managed to enthral all with his killer performance. Next for Hrithik Roshan is the film Fighter. He will be sharing the screen space with and in this one. Fans of the stars are waiting with bated breath for this one as it will be high on world-class action scenes. Hrithik Roshan is also to appear in but details of the project are yet to be revealed. Will he bag The Immortal Ashwatthama too? Lets wait and watch.