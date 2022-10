Upcoming Bollywood fantasy film The Immortal Ashwatthama was launched with quite a bit of fanfare some time ago. The Bollywood movie, based on folklore, stars Vicky Kaushal and will see him reunite with his Uri Director, Aditya Dhar, in the latter's sophomore effort. That being said, we haven't heard a great deal on the development front of The Immortal Ashwatthama after the announcement. And now, when we finally get a The Immortal Ashwatthama update, it's certainly not the kind that Bollywood moviebuffs, especially Vicky Kausal fans would've been hoping for. It seems that lead actress Sara Ali Khan has opted out of the movie.