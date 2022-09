After the massive success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, and director Aditya Dhar were supposed to reunite in their upcoming project The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, the film went on back-burner. On Koffee With Karan 7, Vicky had said that he was heartbroken after the makers pulled the plug after two years of prep. But Vicky can now rejoice and start prepping again as the latest reports suggest that The Immortal Ashwatthama is being revived with in the lead. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and more gen-Z Bollywood stars poised to be the next superstars after the Khans – here's how they rank

According to Pinkvilla, there were issues regarding the film's budget and casting front but the makers have now found a way to take it forward. The film will reportedly go on floors next summer. It is being said that The Immortal Ashwatthama will be a two-part film and the makers will try to wrap up the entire shoot in one go. Also Read - Top South Indian actors and their alleged extra-marital affairs that rocked the industry

The report also suggested that there was never a chance for Aditya to go ahead with the project without Vicky Kaushal. The director seems to have worked hard on sourcing material over the last 3 years and he may look at taking things to the next level. The producers are also seem to be quite impressed with the director's storyboard on visual front. Also Read - Karan Johar breaks silence on not being invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding: 'It got very embarrassing...'

“It’s a film that can change the tide for Hindi cinema. Aditya wants to introduce the Immortal Ashwatthama from in a superhero format, and believes that his story can cross national boundaries too. He is all excited and is finally and actually set to take the film on floors by next summer,” the source was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

Last year, Vicky had taken to social media to announce his superhero film with Aditya Dhar. He had also shared a couple of posters of the new film, titled The Immortal Ashwatthama, along with the announcement.

"Overwhelmed and ecstatic! On the 2nd anniversary of �URI-The Surgical Strike', the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22," Vicky posted on Instagram along with two posters that have a touch of mythology and modernity," read his post.

In Mahabharat, Ashwatthama was the son of guru Dronacharya, the weapon instructor of the Pandavas and the Kauravas, and the final commander-in-chief of the Kauravas in the Kurukshetra War. According to the epic, he was cursed to becoming Chiranjivi, or immortal, by Krishna.

Meanwhile, Vicky has an exciting line-up for films such as Govinda Naam Mera, Great Indian Family and Sam Manekshaw.