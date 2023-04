Last night, news dropped that might be replaced by in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The movie is based on the anti-hero of the . Produced by RSVP films, The Immortal Ashwatthama is supposed to be mounted on a huge budget. The film is to be directed by Aditya Dhar. Vicky Kaushal did his breakthrough film Uri: The Surgical Strike with the maker. They are close buddies as well. People are wondering it it is indeed true, and what could have prompted this move. Ranveer Singh is not exactly on a golden run in the industry. His last few films like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus tanked badly at the box office. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal replaced by Ranveer Singh in The Immortal Ashwatthama; netizens come up with bizarre theories

VICKY KAUSHAL'S EXIT SPARKS RUMOURS

A lot of people are wondering why Vicky Kaushal is out of the project. The actor is reportedly in talks to do the biopic of Dhyan Chand, the hockey legend of India. But many netizens started blaming it on nepotism saying that Ranveer Singh bagged it because of his connections. Last night, a trend Vicky Kaushal Career Drops was doing the rounds on social media. Fans have come out in support of the Govinda Naam Mera Star. Take a look at the tweets...

Feeling sad for Vicky Kaushal ..he was involved with the project since inception and he has been dropped — Diveshrewatkar (@Diveshrewatkar2) April 13, 2023

#VickyKaushal is one of those few actor in Bollywood in present time who can Really act. So PPL should be little considerate while questioning his acting when there favs cannot do the same. — ✰??????♥︎ (@Arpita_jaizz) April 12, 2023

This man issa bestttttt and I wish him all the luck ??❤️#VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/vJs1HIGgAh — Aparna Devi (@nenulilly) April 12, 2023

My favourite part about the attacks on Vicky Kaushal is that it's mostly the general public that speaks in his favour. Such an incredible and eccentric celebrity! ?✨❤️#vickykaushal — ?️ (@basyunhi__) April 12, 2023

VICKY KAUSHAL FANS ALL EXCITED

Vicky Kaushal and 's film is titled as Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke. The fans are loving their chemistry. This year, we will see Sam Bahadur in the theatres.