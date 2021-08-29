The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's modern-day mythology suffers Rs 30 crore before finally getting SHELVED?

The Immortal Ashwatthama was the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala after Uri: The Surgical Strike, which collected over Rs 245 crore and was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019.