It's a sad news for all and fans as the latest reports suggest that the makers of The Immortal Ashwatthama have shelved the film after producer spent Rs 30 crore on the pre-production of the film. The film has been on the pre-production side for over two years and after doing several things in that stage including doing multiple recces, getting an international action unit on board, meeting VFX team and others, producer Ronnie decided to shelve the film as he and director Aditya Dhar were not on the same page.

The duo had differences over the budget and creative aspects, which led the makers to take this step. Post this thing, it is said that Vicky and Sara have already started to find new projects so that they can allot the dates given to this modern-day mythology. The film was supposed to be shot from start to end in Greenland, , New Zealand and Namibia and other locations to name a few. The post-production, including VFX was expected to happen in the US. It was the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala after Uri: The Surgical Strike, which collected over Rs 245 crore and was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh, which also features October girl Banita Sandhu in a key role. The film is directed by , who is known for helming films like , Vicky Donor, Gulabo Sitabo, and others. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also stars and in lead roles.