The India Story X Review: Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade WIN hearts, fans call it 'A massive eye-opener'

Explore The India Story X Review here to know what people are saying about this Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade starrer. Read ahead to know what netizens thought about this courtroom drama here.

The India Story X Review Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade WIN hearts, fans call it 'A massive eye-opener'

The India Story X Review: If you are a fan of legal or courtroom dramas, you need to check out the new Bollywood movie, The India Story. This movie stars actors Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles. The story of this courtroom drama follows a former army major, Yogesh Patil. He takes the pesticide industry and government to court after his young daughter Pari dies of blood cancer caused by chemical food contamination. Let’s take a look at The India Story X reviews here to see what netizens are saying about this movie.

The India Story X Reviews

Check out these The India Story X reviews to find out what the audience liked most about this new courtroom drama.

One user said, “Just watched The India Story today on its release day, and it is a massive eye-opener! It brilliantly exposes the dark reality of food adulteration that affects every single Indian, including young children. This movie highlights the heart-wrenching struggle of a middle-class father played by Shreyas Talpade who tries everything in his power to try to save his daughter. Let's support meaningful cinema that talks about OUR real issues. Must-watch for every Indian.”

Just watched The India Story today on its release day, and it is a massive eye-opener! It brilliantly exposes the dark reality of food adulteration that affects every single Indian including young children. This movie highlights the heart wrenching struggle of a middle class… pic.twitter.com/sI8Mrvm3ZL — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) July 24, 2026

Another user praised the movie’s story, saying, “Just watched "The India Story" and it hit hard. While most films chase fake drama, this one tackles something like real food adulteration and what's silently reaching our plates and our kids' plates and the struggle of the middle class for justice. Honest, grounded, and a must-watch for every Indian family. Support real cinema. #TheIndiaStory”

Just watched "The India Story" and it hit hard. While most films chase fake drama, this one tackles something real food adulteration and what's silently reaching our plates and our kids' plates and struggle of middle class for justice Honest, grounded, and a must-watch for… pic.twitter.com/nayqDfp3GX — STAR Boy TARUN (@Starboy2079) July 24, 2026

One user talks about the actor’s performance, saying, “#TheIndiaStory is a good attempt to raise a very important issue. The screenplay pre-interval could’ve been structured well. The film picks up pace after the interval and leaves everyone teary. @shreyastalpade1 @MsKajalAggarwal gave their best!!”

#TheIndiaStory is a good attempt to raise a very important issue. The screenplay pre-interval could’ve been structured well. The film picks a pace after interval and leaves everyone teary. @shreyastalpade1 @MsKajalAggarwal gave their best!! — Pranil (@thepranilonly) July 25, 2026

Another user gave their honest review saying, “#TheIndiaStory A courageous and deeply emotional film tackling one of modern India's biggest hidden crises—the direct link between aggressive pesticide farming and growing cancer rates. The detailed courtroom scenes are packed with shocking disclosures that will make you rethink everything you consume.

The film features stellar, powerhouse acts from #ShreyasTalpade and @MsKajalAggarwal, who handle the intense, heavy subject matter with incredible grace and maturity. Technically, the movie boasts high production values, featuring a gripping background score and authentic art direction that elevates the courtroom drama.”

#TheIndiaStoryReview: ⭐⭐⭐?#TheIndiaStory A courageous and deeply emotional film tackling one of modern India's biggest hidden crises—the direct link between aggressive pesticide farming and growing cancer rates. The detailed courtroom scenes are packed with shocking… pic.twitter.com/qZgoJxSOky — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) July 24, 2026

Overall, this movie has received positive reviews from fans. With a gripping story and amazing performances from the leads, Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, you need to watch this courtroom drama unfold on the big screen.

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