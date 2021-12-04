Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently holidaying in the Maldives. Their Instagram is filled with pictures and videos from their vacation, and the couple is surely having a great time there. Also Read - What breakup? Bikini-clad Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor enjoy their 'we time' in the Maldives – view pics

In his Insta stories, Arjun has revealed that they are staying at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. According to the website of the resort, it offers a variety of villas to stay at and there are even beach houses at the resort. Also Read - TOP 5 divorced celebrity couples who have remained friends for the sake of their kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

On their website, the cheapest option to stay is a one-bedroom beach pool villa which costs about $2,530 (Rs. 1.90 lakh) per night. In this amount, you get a room that offers a personal garden, a private pool, and an outdoor tub. The cost of the most expensive villa is about $4,762 (Rs. 3.59 lakh) per night. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and 7 more Bollywood celebs flaunt their love bites – view pics

The resort also offers beach houses. It can accommodate 9 guests and costs about $25,122 (Rs. 18.96 lakhs) per night. It doesn’t end here, there’s no also a beach house at the resort that can accommodate about 27 guests and it costs about $37,357 (Rs. 28.19 lakh) per night.

Well, we are not sure which villa Arjun and Malaika are staying in. But, on Arjun’s Insta story we got a glimpse of their room and he has also shared some pictures and videos on social media from their holiday.

Check them out here…

Meanwhile, there have been reports of Arjun and Malaika also tying the knot soon. But, nothing has been officially announced by the couple yet.

While most Bollywood couples prefer to keep their relationship hidden till they tie the knot, Arjun and Malaika have been quite vocal about their relationship and even on social media, they share pictures with each other.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in movies like Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey, and The Lady Killer. Meanwhile, Malaika has taken a break from the big screen, and we mostly get to see her as the judge of the dance reality shows.