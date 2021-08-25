The journey of India's 'favourite celebrity coach' Alan Fenandes

We wouldn’t have known combat sports the way we do today if it was not for Alan Fenandes. Alan is the pioneer fighter in mixed martial arts in India. He is the perfect example of grit and commitment. He has deservingly earned the nickname ‘Bull’ and people are in awe of his skills and abilities. Alan is behind the numerous top MMA fighters from India and is a prime driving force behind the evolution of the MMA space in India.

Apart from professional fighters, Alan has also been instrumental in helping Bollywood names in their fitness journeys. Most young celebrities that are fitness enthusiasts are either getting trained by Alan or considering enrolling with him. The saga that started with establishing the MMA matrix in Mumbai has continued with the successful fitness stories of numerous Bollywood names. These include popular names like , Tiger Shroff, , Ishan Khattar, , etc.

Coach Alan Fenandes is a favorite among young star kids like Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, and Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Smt. . When asked, these celebrities and celeb kids swear by Alan’s training methods and vast knowledge in MMA techniques.

Alan, who comes from a simple family has come a long way after his debut in MMA in 2004. What began as an alien sport in India has now gained attention and become a niche sport. Alan has done exemplary work in the field and helped a country obsessed with cricket, know another sport and explore MMA as a means of fitness.

Alan promotes the largest MMA show in India called the Matrix Fight Night. Apart from training MMA champions, he is a preferred name among fitness enthusiasts and Bollywood celebrities. Alan has not only offered training and support to MMA aspirants but also helped Bollywood discover another form of fitness training in India.

Alan’s wide range of training programs includes full-contact combat ishudo training, kickboxing, BJJ, wrestling, and MMA training. Fenandes also trains MMA trainers who then offer online coaching through gyms in India. Alan has continued to offer training and support through the pandemic. He runs the popular brand name MMAMATRIXGYMS. Through online coaching, Alan ensures incessant support despite the pandemic.

Fenandes is the national coach at the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association. He is the first in India to hold a grade in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has also been recognized as the best pound-to-pound fighter in the past. In the light of all the roadblocks in Alan’s MMA journey, he had promised himself to guide aspiring fighters in the country.

Lovingly referred to as ‘Super Coach’, Alan takes pride in his journey and associations with fighters as well as Bollywood actors. He aims to keep making a difference in the lives of MMA aspirants and fitness enthusiasts.

