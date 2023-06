The Show star Tirthanand Rao, who mimics on the comedy show, attempted suicide during a live session on social media. The actor, who had accused his live-in partner of the drastic step, has given an update on his health. Tirthanand Rao has been discharged from the hospital and is back home. “I live in Mira Road with my partner, after the incident where I attempted suicide, I was rushed to a hospital but now I am home and I am alright,” he said in an interview. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show actor Tirthanand Rao consumes poison during Live; rushed to hospital

Talking about her live-in partner, he told The Indian Express, "The woman is responsible for my current financial and emotional state."

Tirthanand Rao attempted suicide on Facebook live

Days ago, Tirthanand Rao attempted suicide in a Facebook live video, where he had also accused his live-in partner of "blackmail" and "extortion." In the live broadcast, the actor was seen drinking some liquid from an insect-repellant bottle. He was rushed to a hospital by his friends who arrived at his house after watching the video, the officials said. His friends went on to inform the police after they found him unconscious.

It was revealed that Tirthanand Rao was in a relationship with the woman since October and has blamed her for taking this extreme step. According to the actor, the woman has filed a police case against him and is threatening him to marry her. Tirthanand Rao said that he wasn’t able to get married to her as he is in a huge debt.

Further, it was reported that Tirthanand had previously also attempted suicide during the COVID-19 induced lockdowns. When asked about the same, the actor shared that he was facing a severe financial crunch following which he decided to take the drastic step. Tirthanand said, “At the time I was facing a severe financial crunch because I didn’t have work and had decided to take the drastic step.”

Tirthanand Rao worked with comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in 'Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. He has also starred in daily soap Wagle Ki Duniya.