SS Rajamouli made India proud by winning the coveted Oscars 2023 for RRR. The film won the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu at the 95th academy Awards. Naatu Naatu became a rage for its electrifying beats and energetic steps grooving almost everyone worldwide. and Jr. NTR starrer also see Bollywood stars and in cameo roles. Ajay Devgn who played the role of Ram's father in the magnum opus states that RRR won the Oscars because of him. Read on to know how.

Ajay Devgn is busy promoting his upcoming movie Bholaa with Tabu and for the same, he appeared on the show. During the show, the actor left everyone in splits with his statement on RRR's Oscar win. The comedian and host, Kapil Sharma congratulated the Dhrishyam actor for RRR song Naatu Naatu winning the prestigious title. He said, Congratulations, RRR song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar, you were also a part of the film and asked if Ajay ever thought that he will work in this film and it will win an Oscar one day.

The actor with a straight face replied "RRR ko Oscar jo mila hai wo meri wajah se mila hai. Agar maine us gaane mein naach dia hota to kya hota." This made Tabu and Archana Puran Singh burst out of laughter. As much as Ajay Devgn is known for serious role he also best at his comic timing. He jokingly said that the won the Oscars award because of him. Kapil further asked him if he didn't feel like dancing to Naatu Naatu in a closed room. To this the actor gave another hilarious response, "toh woh Oscar wapis le jaate"

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The period drama explores the story of two Indian revolutionaries fighting against the British. The movie also displays the strong friendship bond between the two. RRR became a blockbuster and is still running successfully internationally.