The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar UPSET with the comedian, REFUSES to go on the show to promote Bachchan Pandey

has reportedly refused to go on 's show to promote his next film Bachchan Pandey as he is extremely upset with the comedian. As quoted by HT, Akshay Kumar requested Kapil Sharma and his team to not air a joke that was made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview with him and however that wasn't followed and the Khiladi Kumar feels that the comedian broke his trust and demands an explanation on the same, "Akshay took all of Kapil's jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is the right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after," says the source. It adds, "It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil's team, and Akshay sought clarification before he appears on the show again". The source further added, " Hope all is sorted between Akshay and Kapil soon, otherwise, the film's promotion suffers, and the fans of the banter between the two continue to miss the fun".

Akshay Kumar shares a great bond with Kapil Sharma and this piece of news will definitely leave their fans disheartened. Akshay often mocks Kapil that it's because of him his show gets the highest TRPS's as he makes at least four to five appearances on his show. While Kapil too admits that Akshay Kumar's episodes often bring them the highest numbers and he d his team immensely LOVES him. We too hope that all gets well between Kapil and Akshay and we once again get to see their banter together. What say? Drop your comments in the box below.