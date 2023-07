Anil Kapoor recently took a jibe at Akshay Kumar on The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). The finale episode of TKSS will be airing next weekend, marking the end of Season 2. Making the finale extra special for viewers, the entire cast of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series The Night Manager, including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome will mark their presence on the chat show. While host-comedian Kapil Sharma is generally known for cracking pun-intended jokes, this time the tables were turners as it was Anil Kapoor who left Kapil and the audience in splits this time. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol reveals Bollywood and distributors gave Gadar a thumbs down, 'Janta ne jaise uthaya, sab ke sab palat gaye'

Anil Kapoor came to promote Jugg Jug Jeeyo on The Kapil Sharma Show

A promo video of The Kapil Sharma Show was dropped by Set India on social media. It showed Kapil Sharma engaging in a friendly banter with the cast of The Night Manager. Refreshing his memory, Kapil recalled that last year, Anil Kapoor made a guest appearance on TKSS, to promote his film Jugg Jug Jeeyo. Coincidentally, it was also during the finale episode. Pulling that string, Kapil asked Anil Kapoor, "Aap finale ke shaukeen hain ya aapko dusron ka kaam bandh karane maza aata hai?" (You like going to finales or you enjoy looking at people go out of work)?"

Anil Kapoor on Akshay Kumar

Giving a witty comeback, Anil Kapoor shared it was true that Akshay Kumar appears on The Kapil Sharma Show on its very first episode. But the Mr India actor added that while Akshay charges money for that, he comes to TKSS on the final episode for free. "Akshay saab toh shuru karwate hai right? Woh paise lete hain main free karta hoon (Akshay Kumar comes at the start of the season. He takes money but I do it for free)" said Anil Kapoor jokingly. His answer made Kapil and the others present burst into a pool of laughter.

India’s Got Talent to replace The Kapil Sharma Show

Later in the promo, a performer appeared on the stage, impersonating Akshay Kumar. Kapil Sharma, always ready with his apt remarks, said that while his show could have afforded Akshay at the beginning of the season, it has now become quite an ordeal as the makers have run out of money. After its finale run, The Kapil Sharma Show will be replaced by India’s Got Talent, at 9:30 pm, every weekend.