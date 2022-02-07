The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh REACTS to reports of Akshay Kumar refusing to be on the show [Exclusive]

There have been reports doing the rounds that will not be coming on to promote his next film, Bachchan Pandey. Reportedly Khiladi Kumar is upset with comedian Kapil Sharma for breaching his trust over a video that he refused to air that was related to his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. HT claimed that their source revealed that Akshay Kumar has demanded an explanation from Kapil and the makers on breaching his trust. "Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is the right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after,” says the source. It adds, “It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought clarification before he appears on the show again". The source further added, " Hope all is sorted between Akshay and Kapil soon, otherwise, the film’s promotion suffers, and the fans of the banter between the two continue to miss the fun". Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar UPSET with the comedian, REFUSES to go on the show to promote Bachchan Pandey

While Bollwyoodlife got exclusively in touch with Archana Puran Singh who is the prominent part of the show and also has a great bond with Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar. hen asked her about the reports of Akshay refusing to come on their show. She laughed off and said, " Hahhhahahahaa he would never refuse to come on our show. " She further added, " These reports can't be true." Indeed Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar; fans will be delighted with this clarification by Archana. Akshay and Kapil have come a long way when it comes to their friendship. The superstar has always expressed his LOVE for the comedian and praised his immense hard work and talent. Well, we can't wait to watch them together on The Kapil Sharma Show.