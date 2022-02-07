The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh REACTS to reports of Akshay Kumar refusing to be on the show [Exclusive]

There have been reports doing the rounds that Akshay Kumar will not be coming on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his next film, Bachchan Pandey. Reportedly Khiladi Kumar is upset with comedian Kapil Sharma for breaching his trust over a video.