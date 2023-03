Kapil Sharma loves getting mocked by celebrities on his shows sometimes, but they have to be special ones, and one of them is Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn, who rarely comes on Kapil's show, Kapil Sharma's show was seen asking Ajay about the stunts he has been doing over the years in his movies and asked him which was the most difficult stunt for him to do by far. He took a hilarious dig at the comedian and actor and said laughing at his jokes on his show is the toughest stunt he does. Well, indeed, Ajay Devgn is a one-line king, and he proved it time and again. This isn't the first time any celebrity has roasted Kapil on his show; there are many times we see Akshay Kumar coming into his show to promote his respective films and roasting the comedian actor, and this banter is even loved by the fans. Also Read - Bholaa First Review OUT: Ajay Devgn, Tabu have another winner on their hands after Drishyam 2; here's what we know

Watch the video of Bholaa star Ajay Devgn roasts comedian Kapil Sharma on his show TKSS after he jokes about his stunts in his films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Ajay Devgn is also close to Kapil, and he takes him as his icon; he happily accepts all his jokes and roars at him, knowing that the actor doesn't mean them. The superstar actor was present on the show along with Tabu, who is his best friend and a great actor. Tabu and Ajay will be seen once again sharing the screen after Drishyam 2, and the fans are going gaga over the film and calling it better than their best release.

Ajay and Tabu often create fireworks at the box office with their unique concept-driven films, and it will be interesting to see how well Kuch Bholaa, which is also the remake of a South Indian film, Kaithi, will churn at the box office. As their last release, Drishyam 2, was a huge hit at the box office and the perfect example of a content-driven film doing wonders at the box office,