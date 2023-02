Akshay Kumar is the funniest co-star any actor can get. But sometimes you aren't ready for the jokes and especially below the belt ones. And this time Khiladi Kumar seemed to have gone a little overboard with his co-star Disha Patani on Kapil Sharma's show where he took an indirect dig at Disha for her breakup with Tiger Shroff. In the video, you can see Akshay Kumar talking about his female co-stars and making fun of them, duets he joked about Mouni being a Naagin and his husband being gifted a bean, to which she expresses her feeling and calls him so bad. Akshay also makes fun of Punjabi sensation Soman Bajwa's old profession of being an air hostess. Also Read - Selfiee box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar takes the blame for his back to back flops; says 'It's 100% my fault'

Watch the video of Akshay Kumar making fun of Disha Patani's breakup with Tiger Shroff and her reaction is something you just cannot miss.

Later in the same video, Akshay Kumar mocks Disha Patani over Tiger Shroff saying that she loves travelling and is afraid that during her safari she will find Tiger. Disha took the joke with a broad smile and Akshay was even seen hugging her as he too felt the heat of going a tad bit overboard. There are many users who dropped the comments of AK having a bad sense of humour. One said, " I can't believe that Indians actually listen to this Bakwas and laugh".

Talking about Tiger and Disha's breakup came as a shocker to their fans and reportedly the reason behind their separation was Disha being in one-sided love with the Ganapath star. Akshay Kumar is also very fond of Tiger and he has claimed in one of his interviews that for the first time in his career, he met someone who is just like him and he would love to work with him in future.