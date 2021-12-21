On The Kapil Sharma Show, we have seen celebs reveal many secrets. The latest is Sara Ali Khan. We know that Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are best of friends. But like every kid, she has also lied to her mom once or twice. Sara Ali Khan revealed a funny incident on The Kapil Sharma Show on how it was the media who exposed her in front of her mommy. It seems Sara Ali Khan lied to her mother that she was at the neighbour's place when she had taken a train to meet a friend in Elphinstone Road. Sara Ali Khan took the local and told her mom that she was near home. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar takes a jibe at Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding

The actress revealed that next day when she got home, she was a bit late. Amrita Singh asked her and she guessed that her lie had been caught. Now, how did her mom come to know? Well, it was the diligent paparazzi who exposed Sara Ali Khan. It seems a journalist had seen her aboard the local train. She called her mom and said that she had given Sara a great upbringing as her daughter had no issues travelling like a common man in a local. It seems the person also clicked a few pictures. Well, quite scary!

Sara Ali Khan said that though it is not often she has lied to her mom but there are times when she has done it. The actress said that thankfully there have been no pictures like in this incident. Atrangi Re is Sara Ali Khan's first movie with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai. She plays the character of Rinku Rajvanshi in the romance. The movie is supposed to be a small town romance with a hint of surrealism. It is coming soon on OTT. The trailer has got a lot of love from the audience.