The Kashmir Files: Aamir Khan comes out in support of Vivek Agnihotri's film; says, 'har Hindustani ko dekhna...'

The Kashmir Files directed by is making waves across the nation. The film that stars , Darshan Kumaar, , , and others has been well received by the audience. It has made massive numbers at the box office and is expected to make more in the coming days. Talking about the film, has now come out in support of The Kashmir Files and stated that every Indian should watch the film. During RRR promotions, the actor spoke about Kashmiri Pandits.

Aamir Khan was quoted saying that whatever happened with Kashmiri Pandits years ago was very sad and everyone must watch the film to remember what happened. He was quoted saying, "Jo Kashmir main hua Kashmiri panditon ke saath woh yakeenan bahut dukh ki baat hai. Aesi ek film jo bani hai us topic main woh yakeenan har Hindustani ko dekhna chahiye aur har hindustani ko yaad karna chahiye (What happened to Kashmiri Pandits is a matter of great sorrow. Such a film must be watched by all Indians so that they can remember what occurred)."

Further, he mentioned that he is very happy to see that The Kashmir Files has turned out to be a successful film and people are showing their support. However, he did say that he hasn't watched the film as yet, but he would like to see it.

Earlier, filmmaker , in a video, praised The Kashmir Files. He stated that he hates the film because it destroyed his beliefs. He said, "I hate Kashmir Files because it destroyed whatever I learnt and whatever I thought was right."