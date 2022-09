Vijay Deverakond's Liger is the latest film to witness a dismal performance at the box office amid the ongoing 'Boycott Bollywood' trends. The directorial was brutally rejected by the audience due to its outdated plot and storyline. Before Liger, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan too faced the same fate. While filmmakers and actors pleaded that boycott affects the film's crew members, The Kashmir Files actor has dismissed this argument as invalid. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha beats Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 at the International box office; here's the list of Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies Of 2022

"To actually say that think about those 250 people who work on our films and what about their livelihood is a wrong argument. They have already been paid. After the release, it's only the producer, the distributor, and the exhibitor that get stuck. Actors, technicians, all the daily wage workers have been paid by then," Pallavi told Hindustan Times.

Talking about boycott trends, Pallavi said that as long as films are being made, people will get paid unless there's a pandemic like situation where the industry comes to a standstill. She said that the film industry will never be put under a lock and key.

During the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha, had requested people not to boycott her film. "But the fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years,” she had told Siddharth Kannan.

Similarly, had said that the film industry helps the country's economy when it flourishes. "As I just said this, it is a free country, everyone can do what they want. But this all (Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha) helps the economy of India. We are all at the verge of becoming the biggest and the greatest country. I would request them (trolls) and you (media), don’t get into it,” he had said during a press conference for Raksha Bandhan.