Adil Hussain is one of the most acclaimed actors in tinsel town. He recently made it to the Forbes list of outstanding actors and he rightly deserves the tag. Recently, he expressed his views on the most talked-about film The Kashmir Files, and was massively slammed for the same. In his tweet, he mentioned that the truth must be told tenderly or it loses its soul. His tweet read, "Truth must be spoken! No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive. Not responsive. We, for sure, don't want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a response-sible one. Art Should not be reactive." Soon after his tweet, Adil received massive criticism. One of the users commented, "It doesn't matter how good you are in acting, if you are Muslim then no matter what you'll support Terrorism and Jihadi Mindset. When Webseries like #Leila or movies like #Mulk gets a release we don't see Muslim protesting then it's freedom of speech and truth #TheKasmirFiles https://t.co/10pKYR5tnI" " Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Here's how much Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi have charged for the Vivek Agnihotri film
BollywoodLife got in touch with Adil and talk about the hatred he received on social media post his tweet. He quoted,"I have clarified on my Twitter today. A thread of three tweets. That's all I can say... If I feel more needs to be said I will let you know?" After receiving the backlash, Adil clarified on his Twitter handle that he hasn't watched the film yet and his tweet was just a general comment on art. Have a look at his tweets right here. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 11: Anupam Kher's film witnesses major DIP on second Monday; yet better than Bachchhan Paandey
Earlier, Gauahar Khan had called The Kashmir Files a propaganda film and received a lot of criticism. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Here's how Runway 34 actor Ajay Devgn reacts on Vivek Agnihotri's film
