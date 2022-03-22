is one of the most acclaimed actors in tinsel town. He recently made it to the Forbes list of outstanding actors and he rightly deserves the tag. Recently, he expressed his views on the most talked-about film The Kashmir Files, and was massively slammed for the same. In his tweet, he mentioned that the truth must be told tenderly or it loses its soul. His tweet read, "Truth must be spoken! No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive. Not responsive. We, for sure, don't want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a response-sible one. Art Should not be reactive." Soon after his tweet, Adil received massive criticism. One of the users commented, "It doesn't matter how good you are in acting, if you are Muslim then no matter what you'll support Terrorism and Jihadi Mindset. When Webseries like #Leila or movies like #Mulk gets a release we don't see Muslim protesting then it's freedom of speech and truth #TheKasmirFiles https://t.co/10pKYR5tnI" " Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Here's how much Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi have charged for the Vivek Agnihotri film

It doesn't matter how good you are in acting, if you are Muslim then no matter what you'll support Terrorism and Jihadi Mindset. When Webseries like #Leila or movies like #Mulk gets a release we don't see Muslim protesting then it's freedom of speech and truth #TheKasmirFiles https://t.co/10pKYR5tnI — Vivek (@VickBaghel) March 19, 2022

BollywoodLife got in touch with Adil and talk about the hatred he received on social media post his tweet. He quoted,"I have clarified on my Twitter today. A thread of three tweets. That's all I can say... If I feel more needs to be said I will let you know?" After receiving the backlash, Adil clarified on his Twitter handle that he hasn't watched the film yet and his tweet was just a general comment on art. Have a look at his tweets right here. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 11: Anupam Kher's film witnesses major DIP on second Monday; yet better than Bachchhan Paandey

I was in a village in North of Kerala from 7th till 18th March. Landed in a City on the 19th evening and coincidentally met jee and said to him that I will watch #KashmirFiles hopefully soon. Got busy with a shoot from the next day and haven't yet watched film 1/3 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 21, 2022

So ,my tweet was a general comment about my idea of Art. And I stand by it.

I was flummoxed by most of the reactions to tweet in question. It took some time to find words to respond today. This tweet of mine is probably the most ill-timed tweet ever. 2/3 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 21, 2022

I am deeply sorry for the agony it caused to a lot of people. I look forward to have a dialogue after I watch the film. Not sure if Twitter would be the right platform...but will try. 3/3 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 21, 2022

Earlier, Gauahar Khan had called The Kashmir Files a propaganda film and received a lot of criticism. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Here's how Runway 34 actor Ajay Devgn reacts on Vivek Agnihotri's film